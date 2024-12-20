Teradata Co. (NYSE:TDC) Shares Purchased by M&T Bank Corp

M&T Bank Corp increased its holdings in Teradata Co. (NYSE:TDC – Free Report) by 25.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,705 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,783 shares during the quarter. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Teradata were worth $264,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Teradata by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 7,228 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $219,000 after acquiring an additional 315 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its stake in shares of Teradata by 3.4% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 10,716 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $370,000 after purchasing an additional 351 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System raised its position in shares of Teradata by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 27,268 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $942,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Teradata by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 20,949 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $636,000 after buying an additional 434 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in Teradata by 88.0% during the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 955 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 447 shares in the last quarter. 90.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Teradata Stock Performance

Teradata stock opened at $32.23 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.90. The stock has a market cap of $3.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.01, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.79. Teradata Co. has a 1-year low of $24.02 and a 1-year high of $49.44.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Teradata ( NYSE:TDC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The technology company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.13. Teradata had a return on equity of 145.40% and a net margin of 4.56%. The company had revenue of $440.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $417.71 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.14 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Teradata Co. will post 1.41 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Barclays raised their target price on Teradata from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 6th. UBS Group raised their price objective on Teradata from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Northland Securities reduced their target price on shares of Teradata from $38.00 to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of Teradata from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on shares of Teradata in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.00.

About Teradata

Teradata Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides a connected multi-cloud data platform for enterprise analytics. The company offers Teradata Vantage, an open and connected platform designed to leverage data across an enterprise. Its business consulting services include support services for organizations to establish a data and analytic vision, enable a multi-cloud ecosystem architecture, and identify and operationalize analytical opportunities, as well as to ensure the analytical infrastructure delivers value.

