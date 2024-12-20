Tilray Brands, Inc. Receives Stockholder Approval for Increase in Authorized Shares

On December 19, 2024, Tilray Brands, Inc. convened its 2024 annual meeting of stockholders, during which an important proposal was put forth for consideration. The proposal, referred to as the Authorized Shares Proposal, sought approval for a revision in the number of shares of common stock that the company is authorized to issue. The adjustment aimed to increase the count from 1,208,000,000 to 1,426,000,000 shares.

At this convened meeting, the stockholders of the company actively participated and engaged in a voting process. The results of the vote on Proposal #3, the Authorized Shares Proposal, were in favor of the increase. The breakdown of the voting results is as follows:

– For: 223,308,317 shares– Against: 153,472,546 shares– Abstain: 6,498,861 shares

Following the voting process, the Authorized Shares Proposal was formally ratified by the stockholders at the reconvened Annual Meeting on December 19, 2024.

This move signifies a strategic decision by Tilray Brands, Inc. to expand its capacity for issuing common stock, reflecting potential growth and development aspirations within the company. The increase in authorized shares provides the company with flexibility for potential future initiatives as per the approved proposal.

This update falls in line with the regulatory obligations under the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. The official report was duly signed by Mitchell Gendel, the Global General Counsel of Tilray Brands, Inc. on behalf of the company, meeting all necessary legal requirements associated with such corporate decisions.

