Trinity Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TRN) Shares Acquired by Barclays PLC

Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of Trinity Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TRN – Free Report) by 387.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 179,500 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 142,660 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC owned 0.22% of Trinity Industries worth $6,254,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Trinity Industries by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 8,842 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $265,000 after buying an additional 417 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in Trinity Industries by 85.6% during the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,017 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 469 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Trinity Industries by 1.4% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 36,223 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,084,000 after purchasing an additional 497 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its position in shares of Trinity Industries by 13.3% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 5,197 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $181,000 after purchasing an additional 609 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Trinity Industries by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 41,200 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,233,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. 86.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on TRN shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Trinity Industries in a research note on Monday, November 18th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $39.00 target price on the stock. Susquehanna downgraded Trinity Industries from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $34.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Trinity Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 4th.

Trinity Industries Price Performance

TRN stock opened at $35.38 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.26 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.39. Trinity Industries, Inc. has a 52-week low of $23.40 and a 52-week high of $39.00. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.44.

Trinity Industries (NYSE:TRN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The transportation company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.05. Trinity Industries had a return on equity of 14.57% and a net margin of 5.31%. The firm had revenue of $798.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $696.00 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.26 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Trinity Industries, Inc. will post 1.75 EPS for the current year.

Trinity Industries Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 15th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This is a positive change from Trinity Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 15th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.39%. Trinity Industries’s dividend payout ratio is 58.54%.

About Trinity Industries

Trinity Industries, Inc provides rail transportation products and services under the TrinityRail name in North America. It operates in two segments, Railcar Leasing and Management Services Group, and Rail Products Group. The Railcar Leasing and Management Services Group segment leases freight and tank railcars; originates and manages railcar leases for third-party investors; and provides fleet maintenance and management services.

