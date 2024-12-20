Tripadvisor, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIP) Shares Bought by Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its holdings in shares of Tripadvisor, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIP – Free Report) by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 52,534 shares of the travel company’s stock after buying an additional 3,604 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in Tripadvisor were worth $761,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Tripadvisor by 167.6% during the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 5,067,733 shares of the travel company’s stock worth $73,431,000 after buying an additional 3,173,817 shares in the last quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Tripadvisor by 33.3% during the third quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 3,670,063 shares of the travel company’s stock worth $53,179,000 after acquiring an additional 917,689 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Tripadvisor by 1.0% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,457,661 shares of the travel company’s stock valued at $50,102,000 after acquiring an additional 33,809 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Tripadvisor by 3.6% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,733,746 shares of the travel company’s stock valued at $48,686,000 after purchasing an additional 95,138 shares during the period. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Tripadvisor by 15.0% in the third quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 2,566,342 shares of the travel company’s stock valued at $37,186,000 after purchasing an additional 334,961 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.99% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TRIP has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Truist Financial reduced their price target on Tripadvisor from $21.00 to $17.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their price target on shares of Tripadvisor from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. B. Riley boosted their price target on shares of Tripadvisor from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. TD Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Tripadvisor from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Tripadvisor from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.33.

Tripadvisor Stock Performance

Shares of Tripadvisor stock opened at $13.89 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.39, a PEG ratio of 9.35 and a beta of 1.36. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.85. Tripadvisor, Inc. has a 12 month low of $12.93 and a 12 month high of $28.76.

Tripadvisor (NASDAQ:TRIP – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The travel company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $532.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $527.86 million. Tripadvisor had a net margin of 1.98% and a return on equity of 10.37%. The business’s revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.35 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Tripadvisor, Inc. will post 0.37 earnings per share for the current year.

About Tripadvisor

TripAdvisor, Inc operates as an online travel company, primarily engages in the provision of travel guidance products and services worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Brand Tripadvisor, Viator, and TheFork. The Brand Tripadvisor segment offers travel guidance platforms for travelers to discover, generate, and share authentic user-generated content in the form of ratings and reviews for destinations, points-of-interest, experiences, accommodations, restaurants, and cruises.

