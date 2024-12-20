Tronox Holdings PLC Enters into Term Loan Repricing Agreement

Tronox Holdings PLC, a global mining and inorganic chemicals company, announced on December 18, 2024, that its subsidiary, Tronox Finance LLC, along with certain subsidiaries, entered into Amendment No. 7 to Amended and Restated First Lien Credit Agreement. The agreement, referred to as the “Repricing Amendment,” involved term lenders and HSBC Bank USA, National Association, serving as the Administrative Agent and Collateral Agent.

Get alerts:

The Repricing Amendment modified the 2024 Other Term Loans under the Existing Credit Agreement by reducing the applicable rate per annum by 50 basis points to 1.25% per annum for base rate loans or 2.25% per annum for SOFR rate loans. This amendment also included various mechanical and related adjustments. The total principal amount of the Repriced Term Loans at the time of the agreement stood at $741,150,000.

Despite the revisions, the maturity date for the Repriced Term Loans remained unchanged at April 4, 2029. The obligations under the agreement continue to be secured and guaranteed with the same guarantees and liens as before. Additionally, the Repriced Term Loans are subject to the same representations, warranties, covenants, and events of default in effect prior to the Repricing Amendment.

This summary provides a brief overview of the agreement and is incomplete without referencing the full text of the Repricing Amendment, which is available as Exhibit 10.1 attached to the filing.

The information provided under Item 1.01 is also incorporated into Item 2.03, pertaining to the creation of a direct financial obligation or an obligation under an off-balance sheet arrangement. Furthermore, the filing includes details about the financial statements and relevant exhibits, presented in Exhibits 10.1 and 104.

The report was duly signed on December 18, 2024, by Jeffrey Neuman, Senior Vice President, General Counsel, and Secretary on behalf of Tronox Holdings PLC.

The company’s Ordinary shares, with a par value of $0.01 per share, trading under the symbol TROX on the NYSE, remained unaffected by this announcement.

This article was generated by an automated content engine and was reviewed by a human editor prior to publication. For additional information, read Tronox’s 8K filing here.

About Tronox

(Get Free Report)

Tronox Holdings plc operates as a vertically integrated manufacturer of TiO2 pigment in North America, South and Central America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates titanium-bearing mineral sand mines; and engages in beneficiation and smelting operations. It offers TiO2 pigment; ultrafine specialty TiO2; zircon; feedstock; pig iron; monazite; titanium tetrachloride; and other products.

Featured Articles