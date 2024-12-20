U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. (NYSE:USPH) Stake Raised by MML Investors Services LLC

MML Investors Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. (NYSE:USPH – Free Report) by 12.7% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 11,826 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,329 shares during the quarter. MML Investors Services LLC’s holdings in U.S. Physical Therapy were worth $1,001,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy by 17.5% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 667,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,522,000 after purchasing an additional 99,244 shares in the last quarter. Southernsun Asset Management LLC increased its stake in U.S. Physical Therapy by 10.5% in the 3rd quarter. Southernsun Asset Management LLC now owns 547,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,302,000 after buying an additional 52,062 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in U.S. Physical Therapy by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 423,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,173,000 after buying an additional 10,462 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 239,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,179,000 after buying an additional 9,434 shares during the period. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy by 18.8% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 160,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,578,000 after acquiring an additional 25,393 shares in the last quarter.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently issued reports on USPH. Bank of America upgraded U.S. Physical Therapy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $100.00 to $115.00 in a report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on U.S. Physical Therapy from $117.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $108.00 price target on shares of U.S. Physical Therapy in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. JMP Securities initiated coverage on U.S. Physical Therapy in a report on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $113.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Citizens Jmp upgraded shares of U.S. Physical Therapy to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, U.S. Physical Therapy has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $114.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CFO Carey P. Hendrickson sold 516 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.25, for a total transaction of $49,665.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 20,469 shares in the company, valued at $1,970,141.25. The trade was a 2.46 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Eric Joseph Williams sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.84, for a total value of $191,680.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 14,814 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,419,773.76. This represents a 11.89 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 7,412 shares of company stock valued at $706,605. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

U.S. Physical Therapy Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:USPH opened at $91.41 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 97.24, a P/E/G ratio of 4.23 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.78. The business has a 50-day moving average of $90.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $89.82. U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $76.18 and a fifty-two week high of $113.63.

U.S. Physical Therapy Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 15th were paid a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 15th. U.S. Physical Therapy’s payout ratio is 187.23%.

About U.S. Physical Therapy

U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc operates outpatient physical therapy clinics. The company operates through Physical Therapy Operations and Industrial Injury Prevention Services segments. The company provides pre-and post-operative care and treatment for orthopedic-related disorders, sports-related injuries, preventative care, rehabilitation of injured workers, and neurological-related injuries.

