UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC Acquires 4,484 Shares of Energy Fuels Inc. (NYSE:UUUU)

UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC grew its stake in Energy Fuels Inc. (NYSE:UUUU – Free Report) by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 143,423 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,484 shares during the period. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC’s holdings in Energy Fuels were worth $787,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Bridgewater Associates LP raised its stake in Energy Fuels by 8.8% during the third quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 1,656,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,094,000 after acquiring an additional 134,531 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its holdings in Energy Fuels by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 29,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,000 after purchasing an additional 1,653 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in Energy Fuels by 3.1% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 82,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $455,000 after buying an additional 2,520 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in shares of Energy Fuels by 233.1% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 904,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,966,000 after buying an additional 632,713 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of Energy Fuels by 12.7% in the third quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 496,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,747,000 after acquiring an additional 56,129 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 48.24% of the company’s stock.

Get Energy Fuels alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on UUUU shares. Roth Mkm dropped their price target on Energy Fuels from $6.00 to $5.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 4th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 target price on shares of Energy Fuels in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th.

Insider Activity at Energy Fuels

In related news, Director Dennis Lyle Higgs sold 18,615 shares of Energy Fuels stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.23, for a total transaction of $134,586.45. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 291,422 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,106,981.06. The trade was a 6.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Alex G. Morrison sold 17,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.72, for a total value of $100,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 165,528 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $946,820.16. This represents a 9.56 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.92% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Energy Fuels Price Performance

UUUU opened at $5.41 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -24.59 and a beta of 1.64. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.77. Energy Fuels Inc. has a one year low of $4.19 and a one year high of $8.21.

Energy Fuels (NYSE:UUUU – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $4.05 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.10 million. Energy Fuels had a negative net margin of 90.40% and a negative return on equity of 9.16%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Energy Fuels Inc. will post -0.1 EPS for the current year.

About Energy Fuels

(Free Report)

Energy Fuels Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the extraction, recovery, recycling, exploration, permitting, evaluation, and sale of uranium mineral properties in the United States. The company produces and sells vanadium pentoxide, rare earth elements, and heavy mineral sands, such as ilmenite, rutile, zircon, and monazite.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UUUU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Energy Fuels Inc. (NYSE:UUUU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Energy Fuels Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Energy Fuels and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.