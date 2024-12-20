UFP Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPT) Shares Purchased by Jane Street Group LLC

Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in UFP Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPT – Free Report) by 32.2% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 11,581 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,822 shares during the quarter. Jane Street Group LLC’s holdings in UFP Technologies were worth $3,668,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in UFPT. Wasatch Advisors LP raised its holdings in UFP Technologies by 65.4% during the third quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 420,549 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $133,188,000 after purchasing an additional 166,262 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of UFP Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth $9,791,000. De Lisle Partners LLP lifted its holdings in shares of UFP Technologies by 30.6% in the third quarter. De Lisle Partners LLP now owns 66,573 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $21,070,000 after buying an additional 15,603 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in UFP Technologies by 78.8% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 26,706 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,047,000 after buying an additional 11,767 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in UFP Technologies during the second quarter valued at about $2,412,000. 87.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other UFP Technologies news, CEO R Jeffrey Bailly sold 12,533 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $346.46, for a total transaction of $4,342,183.18. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 31,194 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,807,473.24. The trade was a 28.66 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Cynthia L. Feldmann sold 647 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $352.30, for a total value of $227,938.10. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,426,462.70. This trade represents a 13.78 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 13,326 shares of company stock valued at $4,620,154 over the last three months. Insiders own 6.17% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of UFP Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday.

UFP Technologies Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:UFPT opened at $246.04 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.89 billion, a PE ratio of 35.10 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 2.57. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $296.88 and a 200-day moving average of $301.07. UFP Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $152.43 and a one year high of $366.41.

UFP Technologies Company Profile

(Free Report)

UFP Technologies, Inc designs and manufactures solutions for medical devices, sterile packaging, and other highly engineered custom products. The company offers protective drapes for robotic surgery, single patient use surfaces, advanced wound care, infection prevention, disposables for surgical and endoscopic procedures, packaging for medical devices, orthopedic implants, biopharma drug manufacturing, and coils for catheters; and molded components for applications in acoustic insulation, interior trim, load floors, sunshades, SUV cargo cover handles, driveshaft damping, engine and manifold covers, quarter panels, and wheel liners.

