United Airlines Updates Bylaws in Response to Delaware Law**

United Airlines Holdings, Inc. made a significant move on December 12, 2024, as part of its routine bylaw review process. The company’s board of directors approved amended and restated bylaws, effective immediately. These bylaws, now called the “Amended and Restated Bylaws,” aim to align with recent developments in Delaware law and current industry practices.

The updated bylaws introduce various changes, including modifications to procedural mechanisms and disclosure requirements related to stockholder nominations of directors, proposals for other business at stockholder meetings, and general director eligibility. Additionally, the revisions encompass ministerial, technical, and conforming adjustments.

It is worth noting that the summary and description of these bylaw modifications are not exhaustive. For a complete understanding, interested parties are encouraged to refer to the full content of the Amended and Restated Bylaws. A copy of the updated bylaws has been filed as Exhibit 3.1 in the Current Report on Form 8-K.

In compliance with reporting regulations, the company has submitted Exhibit 104, including the Cover Page Interactive Data File, alongside these bylaw amendments.

As per the guidelines of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, a designated official of United Airlines Holdings, Inc., Robert S. Rivkin, Senior Vice President & Chief Legal Officer, has duly signed the report on behalf of the company. The filing was made on December 18, 2024.

