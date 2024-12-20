Water Intelligence (LON:WATR) Shares Pass Below 200-Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

Water Intelligence plc (LON:WATR – Get Free Report) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 402.11 ($5.03) and traded as low as GBX 400 ($5.00). Water Intelligence shares last traded at GBX 400 ($5.00), with a volume of 5,247 shares traded.

Water Intelligence Price Performance

The stock has a market cap of £69.95 million, a P/E ratio of 1,914.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -1.23 and a beta of 0.47. The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 399.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 402.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.72.

About Water Intelligence

Water Intelligence plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides leak detection and remediation services for potable and non-potable water in the United States, the United Kingdom, Australia, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through Franchise Royalty Income, Franchise-Related Activities, US Corporate Operated Locations, and International Corporate Operated Locations segments.

