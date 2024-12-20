Wellington Management Group LLP Acquires 9,496 Shares of Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR)

Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in shares of Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR – Free Report) (TSE:QSR) by 112.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,965 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,496 shares during the quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP’s holdings in Restaurant Brands International were worth $1,298,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in QSR. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 282.6% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,465,709 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $105,707,000 after buying an additional 1,082,622 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its holdings in Restaurant Brands International by 848.9% in the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 370,973 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $26,756,000 after acquiring an additional 331,880 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in Restaurant Brands International by 6.3% in the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 9,040 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $658,000 after purchasing an additional 537 shares during the period. Hilltop Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Restaurant Brands International by 12.2% during the 3rd quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc. now owns 4,527 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $326,000 after purchasing an additional 493 shares during the period. Finally, Holocene Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Restaurant Brands International in the 3rd quarter valued at about $89,790,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.29% of the company’s stock.

QSR has been the topic of several analyst reports. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $93.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. KeyCorp cut their price target on Restaurant Brands International from $80.00 to $78.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Restaurant Brands International from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Argus cut their target price on Restaurant Brands International from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Restaurant Brands International from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Restaurant Brands International has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $82.27.

In related news, insider Jill Granat sold 10,613 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.41, for a total transaction of $747,261.33. Following the sale, the insider now owns 388,759 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,372,521.19. This represents a 2.66 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of QSR stock opened at $65.52 on Friday. Restaurant Brands International Inc. has a 12 month low of $65.49 and a 12 month high of $83.29. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $69.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $69.96. The firm has a market cap of $21.21 billion, a PE ratio of 16.42, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.75.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.58 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 20th. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.54%. Restaurant Brands International’s dividend payout ratio is 58.15%.

Restaurant Brands International Inc operates as a quick-service restaurant company in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Tim Hortons (TH), Burger King (BK), Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen (PLK), and Firehouse Subs (FHS). The company owns and franchises TH chain of donut/coffee/tea restaurants that offer blend coffee, tea, and espresso-based hot and cold specialty drinks; and fresh baked goods, including donuts, Timbits, bagels, muffins, cookies and pastries, grilled paninis, classic sandwiches, wraps, soups, and other food products.

