Wellington Management Group LLP Boosts Position in Black Diamond Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BDTX)

Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Black Diamond Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BDTX – Free Report) by 12.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 204,957 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,282 shares during the quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP owned approximately 0.36% of Black Diamond Therapeutics worth $892,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in Black Diamond Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth $49,000. Intech Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Black Diamond Therapeutics in the third quarter worth about $56,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. purchased a new stake in Black Diamond Therapeutics in the third quarter worth about $68,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Black Diamond Therapeutics by 129.1% during the 3rd quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 22,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after acquiring an additional 12,557 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Black Diamond Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $108,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.47% of the company’s stock.

BDTX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $16.00 target price on shares of Black Diamond Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price on shares of Black Diamond Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Black Diamond Therapeutics from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 23rd.

BDTX stock opened at $2.19 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $2.82 and a 200 day moving average of $4.39. Black Diamond Therapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $2.18 and a twelve month high of $7.66. The firm has a market cap of $123.92 million, a PE ratio of -1.65 and a beta of 2.47.

Black Diamond Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BDTX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.09. On average, research analysts expect that Black Diamond Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Black Diamond Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage oncology medicine company, focuses on the discovery and development of MasterKey therapies for patients with genetically defined tumors. The company's lead product candidate is BDTX-1535, a brain-penetrant epidermal growth factor receptor MasterKey inhibitor, which is in phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of epidermal growth factor receptor mutant non-small cell lung cancer, as well as phase 1 clinical trial to treat glioblastoma.

