Wellington Management Group LLP Buys 347 Shares of The Descartes Systems Group Inc. (NASDAQ:DSGX)

Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in shares of The Descartes Systems Group Inc. (NASDAQ:DSGX – Free Report) (TSE:DSG) by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,519 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 347 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP’s holdings in The Descartes Systems Group were worth $775,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Quantinno Capital Management LP raised its position in The Descartes Systems Group by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 5,578 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $574,000 after purchasing an additional 364 shares in the last quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of The Descartes Systems Group during the third quarter valued at $5,017,000. Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Descartes Systems Group by 2.7% in the third quarter. Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC now owns 45,330 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,667,000 after acquiring an additional 1,205 shares in the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in The Descartes Systems Group in the third quarter worth about $313,000. Finally, Northwest & Ethical Investments L.P. bought a new position in The Descartes Systems Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $2,404,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.73% of the company’s stock.
The Descartes Systems Group Stock Performance
NASDAQ DSGX opened at $114.01 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 71.70 and a beta of 0.98. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $112.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $103.40. The Descartes Systems Group Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $79.21 and a fifty-two week high of $122.88.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on DSGX
The Descartes Systems Group Company Profile
The Descartes Systems Group Inc provides cloud-based logistics and supply chain management solutions worldwide. Its Logistics Technology platform offers a range of modular, interoperable web and wireless logistics management solutions. The company provides a suite of solutions that include routing, mobile, and telematics; transportation management; ecommerce, shipping, and fulfillment; customs and regulatory compliance; global trade intelligence; broker and forwarder enterprise systems; and B2B messaging and connectivity services.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than The Descartes Systems Group
- How to Invest in the FAANG Stocks
- Micron Stock Under $100: Seize the AI-Driven Upside
- 3 Natural Gas Stocks That Offer Great Dividend Yields
- AI’s Next Big Winners: 3 Small-Cap Stocks to Watch in 2025
- Ride Out The Recession With These Dividend Kings
- SolarEdge Stock Climbs Back: Goldman Sachs Sees 40% Upside
Receive News & Ratings for The Descartes Systems Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Descartes Systems Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.