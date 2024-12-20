Wellington Management Group LLP Buys 347 Shares of The Descartes Systems Group Inc. (NASDAQ:DSGX)

Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in shares of The Descartes Systems Group Inc. (NASDAQ:DSGX – Free Report) (TSE:DSG) by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,519 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 347 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP’s holdings in The Descartes Systems Group were worth $775,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Quantinno Capital Management LP raised its position in The Descartes Systems Group by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 5,578 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $574,000 after purchasing an additional 364 shares in the last quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of The Descartes Systems Group during the third quarter valued at $5,017,000. Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Descartes Systems Group by 2.7% in the third quarter. Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC now owns 45,330 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,667,000 after acquiring an additional 1,205 shares in the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in The Descartes Systems Group in the third quarter worth about $313,000. Finally, Northwest & Ethical Investments L.P. bought a new position in The Descartes Systems Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $2,404,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.73% of the company’s stock.

Get The Descartes Systems Group alerts:

The Descartes Systems Group Stock Performance

NASDAQ DSGX opened at $114.01 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 71.70 and a beta of 0.98. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $112.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $103.40. The Descartes Systems Group Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $79.21 and a fifty-two week high of $122.88.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

DSGX has been the subject of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of The Descartes Systems Group from $115.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 29th. Canaccord Genuity Group set a $108.00 target price on The Descartes Systems Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. Barclays raised The Descartes Systems Group from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $88.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Friday, November 15th. StockNews.com lowered The Descartes Systems Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of The Descartes Systems Group from $104.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, The Descartes Systems Group has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $116.15.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on DSGX

The Descartes Systems Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Descartes Systems Group Inc provides cloud-based logistics and supply chain management solutions worldwide. Its Logistics Technology platform offers a range of modular, interoperable web and wireless logistics management solutions. The company provides a suite of solutions that include routing, mobile, and telematics; transportation management; ecommerce, shipping, and fulfillment; customs and regulatory compliance; global trade intelligence; broker and forwarder enterprise systems; and B2B messaging and connectivity services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for The Descartes Systems Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Descartes Systems Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.