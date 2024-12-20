Wellington Management Group LLP Makes New Investment in SIGA Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGA)

Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new stake in SIGA Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGA – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 112,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $757,000. Wellington Management Group LLP owned approximately 0.16% of SIGA Technologies as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SIGA. AltraVue Capital LLC lifted its stake in SIGA Technologies by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. AltraVue Capital LLC now owns 2,177,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,528,000 after acquiring an additional 134,450 shares in the last quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of SIGA Technologies by 152.6% in the third quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 2,048,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,827,000 after purchasing an additional 1,237,620 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of SIGA Technologies by 7.9% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,821,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,826,000 after purchasing an additional 133,883 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in SIGA Technologies by 251.2% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 841,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,389,000 after purchasing an additional 602,091 shares in the last quarter. Finally, General American Investors Co. Inc. grew its position in SIGA Technologies by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. General American Investors Co. Inc. now owns 746,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,667,000 after purchasing an additional 4,919 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.40% of the company’s stock.

Get SIGA Technologies alerts:

SIGA Technologies Stock Up 5.2 %

SIGA Technologies stock opened at $6.03 on Friday. SIGA Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $4.26 and a 52 week high of $12.83. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $6.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.74. The stock has a market cap of $430.57 million, a P/E ratio of 5.03 and a beta of 0.89.

SIGA Technologies Company Profile

SIGA Technologies ( NASDAQ:SIGA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $10.01 million for the quarter. SIGA Technologies had a return on equity of 49.06% and a net margin of 49.33%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that SIGA Technologies, Inc. will post 1.04 EPS for the current year.

(Free Report)

SIGA Technologies, Inc, a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the health security related markets in the United States. Its lead product is TPOXX, an oral formulation antiviral drug for the treatment of human smallpox disease caused by variola virus. The company was incorporated in 1995 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SIGA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SIGA Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SIGA Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SIGA Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.