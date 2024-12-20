Wellington Management Group LLP Purchases 394 Shares of BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA)

Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA – Free Report) by 1.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 27,629 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after purchasing an additional 394 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP’s holdings in BorgWarner were worth $1,003,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in BWA. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in BorgWarner by 23.5% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 8,628,733 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $278,190,000 after buying an additional 1,640,503 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of BorgWarner by 21,752.6% in the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 4,646,950 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $168,638,000 after acquiring an additional 4,625,685 shares during the period. Earnest Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of BorgWarner by 20.2% in the second quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 3,979,776 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $128,308,000 after acquiring an additional 669,137 shares during the last quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC increased its position in BorgWarner by 19.2% during the third quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 2,764,103 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $100,309,000 after acquiring an additional 445,540 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in BorgWarner by 361.1% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,450,696 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $79,010,000 after purchasing an additional 1,919,219 shares during the last quarter. 95.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, VP Stefan Demmerle sold 21,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.79, for a total transaction of $747,985.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 227,513 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,915,177.27. This represents a 8.63 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Isabelle Mckenzie sold 5,700 shares of BorgWarner stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.62, for a total value of $197,334.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 37,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,303,096.80. The trade was a 13.15 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 222,010 shares of company stock valued at $7,678,076 in the last 90 days. 0.45% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE BWA opened at $31.48 on Friday. BorgWarner Inc. has a 1-year low of $29.51 and a 1-year high of $38.22. The company has a 50 day moving average of $34.18 and a 200-day moving average of $33.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The firm has a market cap of $6.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.99, a PEG ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.19.

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The auto parts company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.17. BorgWarner had a return on equity of 15.51% and a net margin of 6.33%. The firm had revenue of $3.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.50 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.98 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that BorgWarner Inc. will post 4.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 16th. Investors of record on Monday, December 2nd were given a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 2nd. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.40%. BorgWarner’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 11.17%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of BorgWarner from $38.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on BorgWarner from $51.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on BorgWarner from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price objective on shares of BorgWarner in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on BorgWarner in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.07.

BorgWarner Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides solutions for combustion, hybrid, and electric vehicles worldwide. It offers turbochargers, eBoosters, eTurbos, timing systems, emissions systems, thermal systems, gasoline ignition technology, smart remote actuators, powertrain sensors, cabin heaters, battery modules and systems, battery heaters, and battery charging.

