Worthington Steel, Inc. (NYSE:WS) Shares Acquired by State Street Corp

State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Worthington Steel, Inc. (NYSE:WS – Free Report) by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,557,031 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 33,534 shares during the period. State Street Corp’s holdings in Worthington Steel were worth $52,955,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of WS. CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of Worthington Steel by 845.4% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 913 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in Worthington Steel by 153.0% during the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 759 shares in the last quarter. nVerses Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Worthington Steel during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Eastern Bank purchased a new stake in Worthington Steel during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $99,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Worthington Steel in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $208,000. 45.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Worthington Steel stock opened at $32.46 on Friday. Worthington Steel, Inc. has a 52 week low of $23.82 and a 52 week high of $47.19. The stock has a market cap of $1.65 billion and a P/E ratio of 13.09. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $40.95 and a 200-day moving average of $36.16.

Worthington Steel ( NYSE:WS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 18th. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by ($0.37). The company had revenue of $739.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $740.40 million. Worthington Steel had a net margin of 3.71% and a return on equity of 12.14%. The company’s revenue was down 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.11 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Worthington Steel, Inc. will post 2.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 14th. Worthington Steel’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.81%.

Worthington Steel, Inc operates as a steel processor in North America. It offers carbon flat-rolled steel and tailor welded blanks, as well as electrical steel laminations; and aluminum tailor welded blanks. The company serves various end-markets, including automotive, heavy truck, agriculture, construction, and energy.

