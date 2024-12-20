XTX Topco Ltd Acquires 7,054 Shares of LendingClub Co. (NYSE:LC)

XTX Topco Ltd grew its stake in shares of LendingClub Co. (NYSE:LC – Free Report) by 55.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 19,789 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 7,054 shares during the period. XTX Topco Ltd’s holdings in LendingClub were worth $226,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of LendingClub by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 19,900 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $168,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in LendingClub by 32.1% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,865 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 1,424 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in LendingClub by 0.5% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 302,844 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,562,000 after purchasing an additional 1,445 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of LendingClub by 16.3% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 12,344 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $104,000 after buying an additional 1,732 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AlphaMark Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of LendingClub in the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Institutional investors own 74.08% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:LC opened at $16.30 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.83 billion, a PE ratio of 35.43 and a beta of 2.02. The company has a 50-day moving average of $15.03 and a 200 day moving average of $11.90. LendingClub Co. has a 1-year low of $7.48 and a 1-year high of $18.75.

LendingClub ( NYSE:LC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The credit services provider reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $201.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $190.40 million. LendingClub had a net margin of 6.85% and a return on equity of 4.02%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.05 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that LendingClub Co. will post 0.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price target on shares of LendingClub from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $15.00 price target (up from $13.00) on shares of LendingClub in a report on Thursday, October 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and set a $17.00 price objective (up previously from $14.00) on shares of LendingClub in a report on Monday, December 2nd. StockNews.com lowered LendingClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Compass Point boosted their target price on shares of LendingClub from $15.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.00.

In other news, Director John C. Morris sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.36, for a total transaction of $35,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 203,348 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,920,077.28. This represents a 1.21 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Scott Sanborn sold 17,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.84, for a total value of $269,280.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,329,184 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,054,274.56. This trade represents a 1.26 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 75,500 shares of company stock valued at $1,073,100. Corporate insiders own 3.31% of the company’s stock.

LendingClub Corporation, operates as a bank holding company, that provides range of financial products and services in the United States. It offers deposit products, including savings accounts, checking accounts, and certificates of deposit. The company also provides loan products, such as consumer loans comprising unsecured personal loans, secured auto refinance loans, and patient and education finance loans; and commercial loans, including small business loans.

