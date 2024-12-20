XTX Topco Ltd Acquires New Position in LexinFintech Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:LX)

XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in LexinFintech Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:LX – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 72,221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $196,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in shares of LexinFintech by 33.2% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 303,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $501,000 after buying an additional 75,759 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of LexinFintech by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,021,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,686,000 after acquiring an additional 55,700 shares during the last quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC bought a new position in LexinFintech during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in LexinFintech during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $122,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its stake in LexinFintech by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 435,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,184,000 after purchasing an additional 16,312 shares during the period.

Separately, Citigroup raised LexinFintech from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th.

Shares of LexinFintech stock opened at $5.83 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.65. LexinFintech Holdings Ltd. has a 12-month low of $1.56 and a 12-month high of $6.28. The firm has a market cap of $956.88 million, a PE ratio of 9.25 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

LexinFintech Holdings Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides online consumer finance services in the People's Republic of China. The company operates Fenqile.com, an online consumption and consumer finance platform that offers installment purchase and personal installment loans, as well as online direct sales with installment payment terms; and Le Hua Card, a scenario-based lending.

