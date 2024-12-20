XTX Topco Ltd Acquires New Shares in Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated (NYSE:CHCT)

XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated (NYSE:CHCT – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 12,617 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $229,000.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Community Healthcare Trust by 11.2% in the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 8,323 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $151,000 after acquiring an additional 840 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in Community Healthcare Trust by 6.8% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 9,770 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $177,000 after purchasing an additional 618 shares in the last quarter. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC bought a new stake in Community Healthcare Trust during the third quarter valued at approximately $182,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in Community Healthcare Trust in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $198,000. Finally, Point72 DIFC Ltd bought a new position in shares of Community Healthcare Trust in the 3rd quarter worth $201,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.84% of the company’s stock.

Get Community Healthcare Trust alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Evercore ISI raised shares of Community Healthcare Trust from an “underperform” rating to an “inline” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $21.00 to $18.00 in a report on Monday, September 16th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Community Healthcare Trust from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Community Healthcare Trust from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com raised Community Healthcare Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.25.

Community Healthcare Trust Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE:CHCT opened at $18.10 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $511.18 million, a P/E ratio of -201.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.68. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $18.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.90. Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated has a 12-month low of $15.06 and a 12-month high of $28.10.

Community Healthcare Trust (NYSE:CHCT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.39). The company had revenue of $29.64 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.06 million. Community Healthcare Trust had a negative return on equity of 0.09% and a negative net margin of 0.39%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.63 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated will post 1.84 EPS for the current year.

Community Healthcare Trust Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, November 8th were paid a $0.465 dividend. This represents a $1.86 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.28%. This is an increase from Community Healthcare Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 8th. Community Healthcare Trust’s payout ratio is presently -2,066.67%.

Community Healthcare Trust Profile

(Free Report)

Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated (the Company”, we”, our”) was organized in the State of Maryland on March 28, 2014. The Company is a fully-integrated healthcare real estate company that owns and acquires real estate properties that are leased to hospitals, doctors, healthcare systems or other healthcare service providers.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHCT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated (NYSE:CHCT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Community Healthcare Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Community Healthcare Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.