XTX Topco Ltd Cuts Stock Holdings in Kosmos Energy Ltd. (NYSE:KOS)

XTX Topco Ltd lowered its stake in Kosmos Energy Ltd. (NYSE:KOS – Free Report) by 63.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 51,164 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 88,070 shares during the quarter. XTX Topco Ltd’s holdings in Kosmos Energy were worth $206,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. boosted its stake in Kosmos Energy by 7.3% during the third quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 28,245,415 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $113,828,000 after buying an additional 1,933,216 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in shares of Kosmos Energy by 17.2% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 24,814,072 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $137,470,000 after acquiring an additional 3,636,663 shares during the last quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Kosmos Energy by 8.1% in the third quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 21,141,815 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $85,202,000 after purchasing an additional 1,588,990 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its position in Kosmos Energy by 13.5% in the second quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 13,620,854 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $75,460,000 after purchasing an additional 1,624,495 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Equinox Partners Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Kosmos Energy by 29.4% during the third quarter. Equinox Partners Investment Management LLC now owns 8,203,501 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $33,060,000 after purchasing an additional 1,863,966 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.33% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on KOS. Benchmark decreased their target price on shares of Kosmos Energy from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. StockNews.com upgraded Kosmos Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 6th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their price target on Kosmos Energy from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of Kosmos Energy from $8.15 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. Finally, Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Kosmos Energy from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Kosmos Energy has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $5.52.

Kosmos Energy Trading Down 2.5 %

NYSE KOS opened at $3.09 on Friday. Kosmos Energy Ltd. has a 12 month low of $2.62 and a 12 month high of $7.07. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $3.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.58. The stock has a market cap of $1.46 billion, a PE ratio of 7.02, a PEG ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 2.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25.

About Kosmos Energy

Kosmos Energy Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas along the Atlantic Margins in the United States. The company’s primary assets include production projects located in offshore Ghana, Equatorial Guinea, and the U.S. Gulf of Mexico, as well as gas projects located in offshore Mauritania and Senegal.

