XTX Topco Ltd Cuts Stock Position in Travere Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TVTX)

XTX Topco Ltd cut its stake in shares of Travere Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TVTX – Free Report) by 73.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,205 shares of the company’s stock after selling 40,057 shares during the quarter. XTX Topco Ltd’s holdings in Travere Therapeutics were worth $199,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TVTX. CWM LLC lifted its stake in shares of Travere Therapeutics by 158.5% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 3,065 shares during the period. DRW Securities LLC purchased a new position in Travere Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $95,000. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in Travere Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at about $105,000. Forefront Analytics LLC boosted its holdings in Travere Therapeutics by 10.2% in the 2nd quarter. Forefront Analytics LLC now owns 13,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 1,237 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. purchased a new stake in Travere Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $117,000.

Insider Transactions at Travere Therapeutics

In other Travere Therapeutics news, CAO Sandra Calvin sold 12,090 shares of Travere Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.30, for a total value of $221,247.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 54,927 shares in the company, valued at $1,005,164.10. The trade was a 18.04 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Gary A. Lyons sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.73, for a total transaction of $589,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 51,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $751,230. This represents a 43.96 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 92,090 shares of company stock worth $1,372,847 over the last ninety days. 4.06% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Travere Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:TVTX opened at $17.40 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $18.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.94. The stock has a market cap of $1.36 billion, a PE ratio of -3.82 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.96, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 1.71. Travere Therapeutics, Inc. has a one year low of $5.12 and a one year high of $20.33.

Travere Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TVTX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported ($0.70) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.71) by $0.01. Travere Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 537.74% and a negative net margin of 172.75%. The business had revenue of $62.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $60.87 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($1.17) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 69.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Travere Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TVTX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Barclays raised their price target on Travere Therapeutics from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. HC Wainwright reduced their target price on Travere Therapeutics from $23.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 27th. Wedbush upped their price target on shares of Travere Therapeutics from $17.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on shares of Travere Therapeutics from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 30th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Travere Therapeutics from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.67.

Travere Therapeutics Company Profile

Travere Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, identifies, develops, and delivers therapies to people living with rare kidney and metabolic diseases. Its products include FILSPARI (sparsentan), a once-daily, oral medication designed to target two critical pathways in the disease progression of IgA Nephropathy (endothelin 1 and angiotensin-II); and Thiola and Thiola EC (tiopronin tablets) for the treatment of cystinuria, a rare genetic cystine transport disorder that causes high cystine levels in the urine and the formation of recurring kidney stones.

