XTX Topco Ltd Decreases Holdings in John Bean Technologies Co. (NYSE:JBT)

XTX Topco Ltd cut its stake in John Bean Technologies Co. (NYSE:JBT – Free Report) by 55.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,141 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,674 shares during the quarter. XTX Topco Ltd’s holdings in John Bean Technologies were worth $211,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. DF Dent & Co. Inc. lifted its position in John Bean Technologies by 25.7% during the 3rd quarter. DF Dent & Co. Inc. now owns 129,010 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $12,709,000 after acquiring an additional 26,372 shares in the last quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of John Bean Technologies by 116.9% during the third quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 9,173 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $875,000 after purchasing an additional 4,943 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of John Bean Technologies by 9.7% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 52,221 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,144,000 after purchasing an additional 4,639 shares during the period. Point72 DIFC Ltd acquired a new stake in John Bean Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at $186,000. Finally, NFJ Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in John Bean Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth $12,151,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.92% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on John Bean Technologies in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. They set a “hold” rating and a $130.00 target price for the company. CJS Securities started coverage on John Bean Technologies in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $150.00 price objective for the company.

John Bean Technologies Price Performance

JBT opened at $123.60 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.93, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a 50-day moving average of $115.96 and a 200-day moving average of $101.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a current ratio of 2.55. John Bean Technologies Co. has a 1-year low of $82.64 and a 1-year high of $128.23.

John Bean Technologies (NYSE:JBT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 22nd. The industrial products company reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.09. John Bean Technologies had a return on equity of 10.16% and a net margin of 10.25%. The firm had revenue of $453.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $442.20 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.11 earnings per share. John Bean Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that John Bean Technologies Co. will post 5.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

John Bean Technologies Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 27th. Investors of record on Friday, December 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 13th. John Bean Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.42%.

John Bean Technologies Company Profile

John Bean Technologies Corporation provides technology solutions to food and beverage industry in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It offers value-added processing that includes chilling, mixing/grinding, injecting, blending, marinating, tumbling, flattening, forming, portioning, coating, cooking, frying, freezing, extracting, pasteurizing, sterilizing, concentrating, high pressure processing, weighing, inspecting, filling, closing, sealing, end of line material handling, and packaging solutions to the food, beverage, and health market.

