XTX Topco Ltd Has $204,000 Stock Position in Blueprint Medicines Co. (NASDAQ:BPMC)

XTX Topco Ltd cut its holdings in Blueprint Medicines Co. (NASDAQ:BPMC – Free Report) by 60.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,200 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 3,304 shares during the period. XTX Topco Ltd’s holdings in Blueprint Medicines were worth $204,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BPMC. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in Blueprint Medicines by 22.5% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,964,610 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $366,726,000 after buying an additional 729,055 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in Blueprint Medicines by 540.0% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 627,626 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $67,646,000 after purchasing an additional 529,566 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in Blueprint Medicines by 200,159.4% in the second quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 502,651 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $54,176,000 after purchasing an additional 502,400 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Blueprint Medicines by 16.2% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,765,702 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $255,827,000 after purchasing an additional 385,818 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Blueprint Medicines by 161.1% during the 3rd quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 496,087 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $45,888,000 after purchasing an additional 306,079 shares in the last quarter.

Get Blueprint Medicines alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Blueprint Medicines from $153.00 to $151.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating on shares of Blueprint Medicines in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $135.00 target price on shares of Blueprint Medicines in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. StockNews.com raised Blueprint Medicines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $125.00 price objective on shares of Blueprint Medicines in a research report on Monday, December 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $122.11.

Insider Buying and Selling at Blueprint Medicines

In other Blueprint Medicines news, insider Fouad Namouni sold 3,633 shares of Blueprint Medicines stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.32, for a total value of $324,499.56. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 69,070 shares in the company, valued at $6,169,332.40. The trade was a 5.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Kate Haviland sold 2,353 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.60, for a total transaction of $227,299.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 150,824 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,569,598.40. This trade represents a 1.54 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 10,079 shares of company stock worth $937,697 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 4.21% of the company’s stock.

Blueprint Medicines Stock Down 3.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ BPMC opened at $88.93 on Friday. Blueprint Medicines Co. has a 52 week low of $72.24 and a 52 week high of $121.90. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $92.45 and its 200 day moving average is $97.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 3.27 and a current ratio of 3.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.65 billion, a P/E ratio of -42.15 and a beta of 0.59.

Blueprint Medicines (NASDAQ:BPMC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.89) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.97) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $128.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $127.56 million. Blueprint Medicines had a negative net margin of 29.48% and a negative return on equity of 112.30%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 126.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($2.20) EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Blueprint Medicines Co. will post -3.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Blueprint Medicines Company Profile

(Free Report)

Blueprint Medicines Corporation, a precision therapy company, develops medicines for genomically defined cancers and blood disorders in the United States and internationally. The company is developing AYVAKIT for the treatment of systemic mastocytosis (SM) and gastrointestinal stromal tumors; BLU-263, an orally available, potent, and KIT inhibitor for the treatment of indolent SM, and other mast cell disorders.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Blueprint Medicines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blueprint Medicines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.