XTX Topco Ltd Increases Position in Blend Labs, Inc. (NYSE:BLND)

XTX Topco Ltd raised its position in shares of Blend Labs, Inc. (NYSE:BLND – Free Report) by 418.5% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 58,744 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 47,414 shares during the period. XTX Topco Ltd’s holdings in Blend Labs were worth $220,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Advantage Alpha Capital Partners LP acquired a new position in Blend Labs during the 3rd quarter worth about $3,253,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Blend Labs during the third quarter worth about $660,000. Fullcircle Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Blend Labs in the third quarter valued at approximately $508,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Blend Labs by 7.9% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,643,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,161,000 after purchasing an additional 120,152 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ShawSpring Partners LLC increased its stake in Blend Labs by 58.7% during the 2nd quarter. ShawSpring Partners LLC now owns 6,716,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,850,000 after buying an additional 2,485,283 shares during the period. 52.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have commented on BLND shares. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Blend Labs from $3.00 to $4.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Citizens Jmp raised Blend Labs to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on Blend Labs from $4.75 to $5.75 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. JMP Securities assumed coverage on Blend Labs in a research note on Wednesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $7.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Blend Labs from $4.50 to $6.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $5.11.

Insider Transactions at Blend Labs

In related news, insider Winnie Ling sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.06, for a total value of $40,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 279,169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,133,426.14. The trade was a 3.46 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Oxana Tkach sold 18,324 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.18, for a total transaction of $94,918.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 88,677 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $459,346.86. This represents a 17.13 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 211,838 shares of company stock worth $1,050,644. 13.21% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Blend Labs Stock Down 5.7 %

Shares of BLND opened at $4.43 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.03 and a beta of 1.33. Blend Labs, Inc. has a 52-week low of $2.08 and a 52-week high of $5.53. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $4.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.60.

Blend Labs Company Profile

Blend Labs, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based software platform solutions for financial services firms in the United States. It operates in two segments, Blend Platform and Title365. The company's Blend Builder Platform offers a suite of products that powers digital-first consumer journeys for mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, vehicle loans, personal loans, credit cards, and deposit accounts; and offers mortgage products to facilitate the homeownership journey for consumers comprising close, income verification for mortgage, homeowners' insurance, and realty.

