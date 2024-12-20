XTX Topco Ltd Invests $202,000 in Freshpet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPT)

XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Freshpet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPT – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 1,477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AMI Asset Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of Freshpet during the second quarter worth $397,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its holdings in Freshpet by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 50,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,471,000 after acquiring an additional 344 shares during the last quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Freshpet in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,251,000. Bailard Inc. raised its stake in shares of Freshpet by 22.7% in the second quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 2,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $349,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RiverPark Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Freshpet by 9.6% during the second quarter. RiverPark Advisors LLC now owns 2,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $332,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares in the last quarter.

Freshpet Trading Up 0.5 %

NASDAQ:FRPT opened at $141.41 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 4.72 and a quick ratio of 3.91. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $147.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $136.66. Freshpet, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $82.16 and a fifty-two week high of $160.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.86 billion, a PE ratio of 158.89 and a beta of 1.41.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Freshpet ( NASDAQ:FRPT Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.10. Freshpet had a net margin of 4.75% and a return on equity of 3.67%. The firm had revenue of $253.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $248.36 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.15) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 26.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Freshpet, Inc. will post 0.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on FRPT. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Freshpet from $161.00 to $163.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Freshpet from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Freshpet from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Freshpet from $157.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their target price on shares of Freshpet from $183.00 to $189.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Freshpet currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $163.36.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Thembeka Machaba sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.85, for a total value of $384,625.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, President Scott James Morris sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.38, for a total value of $786,900.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 122,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,260,164.40. This represents a 3.93 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 12,500 shares of company stock valued at $1,962,175. Company insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Freshpet Profile

Freshpet, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, distributes, and markets natural fresh meals and treats for dogs and cats in the United States, Canada, and Europe. It sells dog food, cat food, and dog treats under the Freshpet brand name; and Dognation and Dog Joy labels through various classes of retail, including grocery, mass, club, pet specialty, and natural, as well as online.

