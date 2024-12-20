XTX Topco Ltd Makes New Investment in Advantage Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:ADV)

XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in Advantage Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:ADV – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 62,292 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $214,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ADV. Atairos Partners GP Inc. lifted its holdings in Advantage Solutions by 121.0% in the 2nd quarter. Atairos Partners GP Inc. now owns 10,985,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,374,000 after acquiring an additional 6,014,317 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Advantage Solutions by 68.8% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,407,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,971,000 after purchasing an additional 1,388,198 shares in the last quarter. CVC Management Holdings II Ltd. lifted its stake in Advantage Solutions by 1.1% during the second quarter. CVC Management Holdings II Ltd. now owns 81,610,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $262,785,000 after purchasing an additional 902,415 shares during the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC boosted its holdings in Advantage Solutions by 13.9% during the third quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 1,617,758 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,549,000 after buying an additional 197,534 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in Advantage Solutions by 88.1% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 333,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,074,000 after buying an additional 156,248 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.82% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO David A. Peacock purchased 16,633 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $3.30 per share, for a total transaction of $54,888.90. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,352,029 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,761,695.70. The trade was a 0.71 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 6.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:ADV opened at $3.13 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.00 billion, a PE ratio of -7.63 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a current ratio of 1.90. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $3.33 and a 200-day moving average of $3.43. Advantage Solutions Inc. has a one year low of $2.70 and a one year high of $4.95.

Advantage Solutions Inc provides business solutions to consumer goods manufacturers and retailers in North America and internationally. It operates in two segments, Sales and Marketing. The Sales segment offers brand-centric services, such as headquarter relationship management; analytics, insights, and intelligence; and brand-centric merchandising services.

