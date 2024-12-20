XTX Topco Ltd Makes New Investment in Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC)

XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 5,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in EXC. State Street Corp lifted its position in Exelon by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 60,169,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,439,862,000 after acquiring an additional 2,156,259 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Exelon by 18.7% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,782,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $477,782,000 after purchasing an additional 1,858,502 shares during the last quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Exelon by 1.8% during the third quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 8,967,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $363,626,000 after purchasing an additional 160,313 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Exelon by 2.0% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,446,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $261,402,000 after buying an additional 123,466 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Exelon by 666.2% during the second quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 3,583,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,024,000 after buying an additional 3,115,763 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.92% of the company’s stock.

EXC stock opened at $37.19 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $38.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.85. The stock has a market cap of $37.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.30, a PEG ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66. Exelon Co. has a twelve month low of $33.35 and a twelve month high of $41.19.

Exelon ( NASDAQ:EXC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $6.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.85 billion. Exelon had a net margin of 10.60% and a return on equity of 9.47%. The company’s revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.67 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Exelon Co. will post 2.45 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 11th were given a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 8th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.09%. Exelon’s payout ratio is 62.55%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on EXC shares. Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of Exelon from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Exelon from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 20th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Exelon in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $46.00 target price for the company. Barclays increased their price target on Exelon from $41.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Exelon from $46.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 22nd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.00.

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in the energy distribution and transmission businesses in the United States and Canada. The company is involved in the purchase and regulated retail sale of electricity and natural gas, transmission and distribution of electricity, and distribution of natural gas to retail customers.

