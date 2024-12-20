XTX Topco Ltd Purchases New Stake in Tripadvisor, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIP)

XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Tripadvisor, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIP – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 14,344 shares of the travel company’s stock, valued at approximately $208,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. U S Global Investors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Tripadvisor by 71.8% during the 3rd quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 1,512,548 shares of the travel company’s stock worth $21,917,000 after acquiring an additional 632,353 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Tripadvisor by 4.8% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,199,339 shares of the travel company’s stock worth $17,378,000 after purchasing an additional 55,115 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Tripadvisor by 214.8% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 176,180 shares of the travel company’s stock valued at $3,138,000 after purchasing an additional 120,209 shares during the last quarter. Boussard & Gavaudan Investment Management LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Tripadvisor in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $5,159,000. Finally, Wittenberg Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Tripadvisor during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,087,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.99% of the company’s stock.

Tripadvisor Stock Performance

NASDAQ:TRIP opened at $13.89 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.35 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. Tripadvisor, Inc. has a 52 week low of $12.93 and a 52 week high of $28.76. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.51.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Tripadvisor ( NASDAQ:TRIP Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The travel company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $532.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $527.86 million. Tripadvisor had a return on equity of 10.37% and a net margin of 1.98%. Tripadvisor’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.35 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Tripadvisor, Inc. will post 0.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TRIP has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. DA Davidson reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $16.00 price objective on shares of Tripadvisor in a report on Thursday. StockNews.com lowered Tripadvisor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 14th. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $17.00 price target on shares of Tripadvisor in a report on Thursday. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Tripadvisor from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, B. Riley increased their target price on shares of Tripadvisor from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.33.

About Tripadvisor

TripAdvisor, Inc operates as an online travel company, primarily engages in the provision of travel guidance products and services worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Brand Tripadvisor, Viator, and TheFork. The Brand Tripadvisor segment offers travel guidance platforms for travelers to discover, generate, and share authentic user-generated content in the form of ratings and reviews for destinations, points-of-interest, experiences, accommodations, restaurants, and cruises.

