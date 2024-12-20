XTX Topco Ltd Purchases New Stake in Vital Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ:VITL)

XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in Vital Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ:VITL – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 5,791 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VITL. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vital Farms during the 2nd quarter worth $42,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in Vital Farms by 13.8% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 9,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $436,000 after buying an additional 1,131 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Vital Farms by 1.2% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 483,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,616,000 after buying an additional 5,736 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vital Farms during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $487,000. Finally, BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Vital Farms during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $725,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.59% of the company’s stock.

Vital Farms Trading Up 4.1 %

Vital Farms stock opened at $38.74 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $34.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.39. Vital Farms, Inc. has a 52 week low of $14.16 and a 52 week high of $48.41. The stock has a market cap of $1.70 billion, a PE ratio of 34.59 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a current ratio of 3.24, a quick ratio of 2.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Vital Farms ( NASDAQ:VITL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $145.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $145.27 million. Vital Farms had a net margin of 8.68% and a return on equity of 22.29%. The company’s revenue was up 31.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.10 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Vital Farms, Inc. will post 1.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on VITL. TD Cowen dropped their price objective on Vital Farms from $46.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 8th. DA Davidson raised their price target on Vital Farms from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of Vital Farms from $45.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $39.20.

Insider Transactions at Vital Farms

In related news, CEO Russell Diez-Canseco sold 44,728 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.66, for a total value of $1,684,456.48. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 613,797 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,115,595.02. This trade represents a 6.79 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Matthew Ohayer sold 24,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.09, for a total transaction of $938,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 7,194,777 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $281,243,832.93. The trade was a 0.33 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 113,381 shares of company stock worth $4,411,862 over the last quarter. 27.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Vital Farms

Vital Farms, Inc, a food company, provides pasture-raised products in the United States. It offers shell eggs, butter, hard-boiled eggs, and liquid whole eggs. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

Further Reading

