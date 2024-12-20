XTX Topco Ltd Purchases Shares of 49,283 Nkarta, Inc. (NASDAQ:NKTX)

XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Nkarta, Inc. (NASDAQ:NKTX – Free Report) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 49,283 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $223,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of NKTX. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in Nkarta by 24.8% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 216,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $978,000 after purchasing an additional 43,035 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Nkarta by 1.4% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,098,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,963,000 after buying an additional 15,569 shares during the last quarter. Erste Asset Management GmbH acquired a new stake in shares of Nkarta during the third quarter worth $33,000. Wasatch Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Nkarta by 31.7% during the third quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 1,834,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,293,000 after buying an additional 442,125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Nkarta by 97.1% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 133,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $602,000 after buying an additional 65,600 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.54% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on NKTX. RODMAN&RENSHAW upgraded Nkarta to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Rodman & Renshaw initiated coverage on Nkarta in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on Nkarta from $13.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 8th. HC Wainwright reduced their price target on shares of Nkarta from $22.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Nkarta from $20.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 21st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.00.

Nkarta Trading Up 1.4 %

Nkarta stock opened at $2.20 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $155.25 million, a PE ratio of -1.17 and a beta of 0.82. Nkarta, Inc. has a 12 month low of $2.08 and a 12 month high of $16.24. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.72.

About Nkarta

Nkarta, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes natural killer cell therapies for cancer and autoimmune disease treatment. The company's lead product candidate is NKX019, a chimeric antigen receptor-natural killer (CAR NK) targeting the CD19 antigen that is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of relapsed/refractory (r/r) non-hodgkin lymphoma, as well as for lupus nephritis.

