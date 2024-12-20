XTX Topco Ltd Sells 106,627 Shares of Caribou Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRBU)

XTX Topco Ltd decreased its position in shares of Caribou Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRBU – Free Report) by 51.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 101,535 shares of the company’s stock after selling 106,627 shares during the period. XTX Topco Ltd’s holdings in Caribou Biosciences were worth $199,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. PFM Health Sciences LP grew its holdings in Caribou Biosciences by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. PFM Health Sciences LP now owns 4,306,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,441,000 after purchasing an additional 223,299 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Caribou Biosciences by 25.7% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,623,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,302,000 after buying an additional 536,162 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Caribou Biosciences by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,581,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,100,000 after acquiring an additional 109,606 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Caribou Biosciences during the 2nd quarter valued at $2,432,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Caribou Biosciences by 19.0% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 739,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,449,000 after acquiring an additional 118,325 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.51% of the company’s stock.

CRBU has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Caribou Biosciences from $30.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $9.00 price target on shares of Caribou Biosciences in a report on Friday, November 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $10.20.

Shares of CRBU stock opened at $1.81 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $163.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.10 and a beta of 2.27. Caribou Biosciences, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.50 and a 52-week high of $8.33. The company’s 50 day moving average is $2.09 and its 200 day moving average is $2.02.

Caribou Biosciences (NASDAQ:CRBU – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.44) by $0.06. Caribou Biosciences had a negative return on equity of 45.46% and a negative net margin of 1,290.81%. The firm had revenue of $2.02 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.37 million. Analysts anticipate that Caribou Biosciences, Inc. will post -1.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Caribou Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of genome-edited allogeneic cell therapies for the treatment of hematologic malignancies in the United States and internationally. Its lead product candidate is CB-010, an allogeneic anti-CD19 CAR-T cell therapy that is in phase 1 clinical trial to treat relapsed or refractory B cell non-Hodgkin lymphoma.

