XTX Topco Ltd Takes $206,000 Position in Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLS)

XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLS – Free Report) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 7,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $206,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Sphera Funds Management LTD. bought a new position in Apellis Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth about $6,226,000. HighVista Strategies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 375.5% during the third quarter. HighVista Strategies LLC now owns 35,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,038,000 after buying an additional 28,409 shares in the last quarter. Erste Asset Management GmbH acquired a new stake in Apellis Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,238,000. True Wealth Design LLC bought a new stake in Apellis Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Edgestream Partners L.P. boosted its position in Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 82.1% during the 3rd quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. now owns 99,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,867,000 after acquiring an additional 44,829 shares during the last quarter. 96.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Apellis Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Apellis Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 2.6 %

Shares of APLS opened at $33.14 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.33 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 3.73 and a current ratio of 4.36. Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $24.34 and a 52 week high of $73.80. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.63.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Apellis Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:APLS Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.46) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $196.83 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $200.00 million. Apellis Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 34.97% and a negative return on equity of 103.11%. Apellis Pharmaceuticals’s revenue for the quarter was up 78.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($1.17) EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.72 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on APLS. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $65.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. William Blair started coverage on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Scotiabank lowered their target price on Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $40.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.94.

Get Our Latest Report on Apellis Pharmaceuticals

Apellis Pharmaceuticals Profile

(Free Report)

Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutic compounds through the inhibition of the complement system for autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. It offers EMPAVELI for the treatment of paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria, C3 glomerulopathy and immune complex membranoproliferative glomerulonephritis, and hematopoietic stem cell transplantation-associated thrombotic microangiopathy; and SYFOVRE for treating geographic atrophy secondary to age-related macular degeneration and geographic atrophy (GA).

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APLS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Apellis Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apellis Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.