XTX Topco Ltd Takes Position in G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. (NASDAQ:GIII)

XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. (NASDAQ:GIII – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 6,983 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $213,000.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in G-III Apparel Group by 269.9% in the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 251,146 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $7,665,000 after acquiring an additional 183,246 shares in the last quarter. Virtus Investment Advisers Inc. acquired a new stake in G-III Apparel Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $458,000. Tabor Asset Management LP bought a new stake in G-III Apparel Group during the third quarter worth approximately $1,258,000. Quarry LP acquired a new position in G-III Apparel Group in the third quarter worth approximately $63,000. Finally, Point72 DIFC Ltd increased its holdings in shares of G-III Apparel Group by 103.2% in the third quarter. Point72 DIFC Ltd now owns 5,821 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $178,000 after buying an additional 2,957 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.13% of the company’s stock.

GIII has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com raised G-III Apparel Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. Barclays lifted their price target on G-III Apparel Group from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Guggenheim upped their price objective on shares of G-III Apparel Group from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $38.00 target price on shares of G-III Apparel Group in a report on Wednesday. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of G-III Apparel Group from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.17.

NASDAQ GIII opened at $33.67 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 2.63 and a quick ratio of 1.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.84 and a beta of 2.14. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.96. G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. has a 52-week low of $20.66 and a 52-week high of $36.18.

G-III Apparel Group (NASDAQ:GIII – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, December 10th. The textile maker reported $2.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.26 by $0.33. G-III Apparel Group had a net margin of 5.59% and a return on equity of 11.66%. The company had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.10 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.78 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. will post 4.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Morris Goldfarb sold 67,014 shares of G-III Apparel Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.30, for a total transaction of $2,030,524.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,923,071 shares in the company, valued at $118,869,051.30. The trade was a 1.68 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 12.40% of the company’s stock.

G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. designs, sources, and markets women's and men's apparel in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Wholesale Operations and Retail Operations. Its products include outerwear, dresses, sportswear, swimwear, women's suits, and women's performance wear; and women's handbags, footwear, small leather goods, cold weather accessories, and luggage.

