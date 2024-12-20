Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd Acquires New Holdings in United Homes Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:UHG)

Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of United Homes Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:UHG – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 15,853 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $97,000.

Separately, Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of United Homes Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $298,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.85% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other United Homes Group news, COO Ray Shelton Twine III acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $4.55 per share, with a total value of $45,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 196,736 shares in the company, valued at $895,148.80. This trade represents a 5.36 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO James M. Pirrello bought 50,000 shares of United Homes Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $5.00 per share, with a total value of $250,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $250,000. The trade was a ∞ increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders bought 65,000 shares of company stock worth $318,350. Corporate insiders own 85.30% of the company’s stock.

United Homes Group Trading Up 2.7 %

United Homes Group Company Profile

Shares of NASDAQ:UHG opened at $4.16 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $201.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.05 and a beta of 0.68. United Homes Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $4.01 and a 12 month high of $9.48. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 6.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.16.

United Homes Group, Inc, a homebuilding company, engages in the design, building, and sale of homes in South Carolina, North Carolina, and Georgia. It provides detached single-family houses, as well as attached single-family houses, including duplex and town houses for entry-level buyers, first time move-ups, second time move-ups, third time move-ups, and custom builds.

