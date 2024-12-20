Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd Acquires New Position in Varex Imaging Co. (NASDAQ:VREX)

Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Varex Imaging Co. (NASDAQ:VREX – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 17,137 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Innealta Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Varex Imaging during the second quarter worth $26,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in Varex Imaging in the 2nd quarter worth about $38,000. Quest Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Varex Imaging during the 3rd quarter worth about $41,000. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Varex Imaging by 2,384.2% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 9,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after buying an additional 9,203 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Inspire Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Varex Imaging by 29.8% in the 3rd quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC now owns 14,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,000 after buying an additional 3,245 shares in the last quarter.

Varex Imaging Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of VREX stock opened at $14.38 on Friday. Varex Imaging Co. has a 12 month low of $10.19 and a 12 month high of $21.06. The company has a market cap of $591.02 million, a PE ratio of -12.29 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 3.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The business’s 50 day moving average is $14.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.57.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Varex Imaging from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. B. Riley started coverage on shares of Varex Imaging in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price objective for the company.

Varex Imaging Company Profile

Varex Imaging Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells X-ray imaging components. The company operates through two segments, Medical and Industrial. The Medical segment designs, manufactures, sells, and services X-ray imaging components, comprising X-ray tubes, digital detectors and accessories, ionization chambers, high voltage connectors, image-processing software and workstations, 3D reconstruction software, computer-aided diagnostic software, collimators, automatic exposure control devices, generators, and heat exchangers.

