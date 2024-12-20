Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd Acquires New Stake in Context Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:CNTX)

Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Context Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:CNTX – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 45,635 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $89,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd owned approximately 0.06% of Context Therapeutics at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Great Point Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Context Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth about $14,876,000. Blue Owl Capital Holdings LP bought a new position in shares of Context Therapeutics in the second quarter worth approximately $10,348,000. Driehaus Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Context Therapeutics in the second quarter worth approximately $4,527,000. Nantahala Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Context Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at approximately $3,881,000. Finally, Ally Bridge Group NY LLC increased its position in shares of Context Therapeutics by 159.8% during the second quarter. Ally Bridge Group NY LLC now owns 1,886,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,782,000 after acquiring an additional 1,160,281 shares in the last quarter. 14.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Context Therapeutics Trading Down 10.7 %
Shares of CNTX opened at $1.09 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.02. The firm has a market cap of $81.75 million, a PE ratio of -1.20 and a beta of 2.00. Context Therapeutics Inc. has a 1-year low of $0.89 and a 1-year high of $2.75.
Analyst Ratings Changes
CNTX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. D. Boral Capital began coverage on Context Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, November 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $9.00 target price on the stock. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price target on shares of Context Therapeutics in a report on Monday, September 23rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $6.80.
About Context Therapeutics
Context Therapeutics Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops products for the treatment of solid tumors. Its lead program candidate is CTIM-76, an anti-Claudin 6 (CLDN6) x anti-CD3 bispecific antibody that is intended to redirect T-cell-mediated lysis toward malignant cells expressing CLDN6. The company has a collaboration and licensing agreement with Integral Molecular, Inc for the development of a CLDN6 bispecific monoclonal antibody for cancer therapy.
