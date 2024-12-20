Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd Acquires New Stake in Context Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:CNTX)

Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Context Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:CNTX – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 45,635 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $89,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd owned approximately 0.06% of Context Therapeutics at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Great Point Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Context Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth about $14,876,000. Blue Owl Capital Holdings LP bought a new position in shares of Context Therapeutics in the second quarter worth approximately $10,348,000. Driehaus Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Context Therapeutics in the second quarter worth approximately $4,527,000. Nantahala Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Context Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at approximately $3,881,000. Finally, Ally Bridge Group NY LLC increased its position in shares of Context Therapeutics by 159.8% during the second quarter. Ally Bridge Group NY LLC now owns 1,886,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,782,000 after acquiring an additional 1,160,281 shares in the last quarter. 14.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Context Therapeutics alerts:

Context Therapeutics Trading Down 10.7 %

Shares of CNTX opened at $1.09 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.02. The firm has a market cap of $81.75 million, a PE ratio of -1.20 and a beta of 2.00. Context Therapeutics Inc. has a 1-year low of $0.89 and a 1-year high of $2.75.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Context Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:CNTX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by ($0.11). As a group, research analysts forecast that Context Therapeutics Inc. will post -0.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CNTX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. D. Boral Capital began coverage on Context Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, November 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $9.00 target price on the stock. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price target on shares of Context Therapeutics in a report on Monday, September 23rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $6.80.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Context Therapeutics

About Context Therapeutics

(Free Report)

Context Therapeutics Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops products for the treatment of solid tumors. Its lead program candidate is CTIM-76, an anti-Claudin 6 (CLDN6) x anti-CD3 bispecific antibody that is intended to redirect T-cell-mediated lysis toward malignant cells expressing CLDN6. The company has a collaboration and licensing agreement with Integral Molecular, Inc for the development of a CLDN6 bispecific monoclonal antibody for cancer therapy.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CNTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Context Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:CNTX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Context Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Context Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.