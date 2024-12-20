Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd Acquires New Stake in Lucid Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LCID)

Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Lucid Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LCID – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 34,305 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $121,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Pine Valley Investments Ltd Liability Co lifted its stake in shares of Lucid Group by 34.9% in the second quarter. Pine Valley Investments Ltd Liability Co now owns 13,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 3,549 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Lucid Group by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 66,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,000 after purchasing an additional 3,715 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust boosted its stake in shares of Lucid Group by 22.0% in the 3rd quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 25,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 4,604 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank increased its position in shares of Lucid Group by 12.5% during the second quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 47,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after buying an additional 5,337 shares during the period. Finally, Xponance Inc. raised its stake in Lucid Group by 20.8% during the second quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 31,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 5,493 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.17% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Public Investment Fund purchased 374,717,927 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 30th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $2.59 per share, for a total transaction of $970,519,430.93. Following the purchase, the director now owns 8,041,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,827,207.87. This trade represents a -102.19 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 61.26% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:LCID opened at $2.63 on Friday. Lucid Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.93 and a twelve month high of $4.69. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $2.40 and its 200-day moving average is $2.98. The company has a quick ratio of 3.26, a current ratio of 3.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.96 and a beta of 1.08.

A number of brokerages have commented on LCID. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Lucid Group from $3.00 to $2.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Lucid Group in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $3.00 target price on shares of Lucid Group in a report on Monday, October 7th. R. F. Lafferty upgraded Lucid Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, November 11th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $4.00 price objective on shares of Lucid Group in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3.16.

Lucid Group, Inc a technology company, designs, engineers, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles (EV), EV powertrains, and battery systems. It also designs and develops proprietary software in-house for Lucid vehicles. The company sells vehicles directly to consumers through its retail sales network and direct online sales, including Lucid Financial Services.

