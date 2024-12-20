Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd Acquires Shares of 12,592 Trinity Capital Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIN)

Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Trinity Capital Inc. (NASDAQ:TRINFree Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 12,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $171,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Emerald Advisers LLC raised its stake in Trinity Capital by 11.3% in the third quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 804,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,923,000 after buying an additional 82,001 shares in the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Trinity Capital by 37.7% during the 3rd quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 201,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,734,000 after acquiring an additional 55,131 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in shares of Trinity Capital by 14.3% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,301,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,902,000 after acquiring an additional 162,905 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Trinity Capital by 527.8% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 252,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,572,000 after purchasing an additional 212,353 shares during the period. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Trinity Capital by 1,257.0% during the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 33,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $460,000 after purchasing an additional 31,425 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 24.62% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Chairman Steve Louis Brown acquired 19,350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $13.12 per share, with a total value of $253,872.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 722,182 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,475,027.84. This trade represents a 2.75 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Ronald E. Estes acquired 2,000 shares of Trinity Capital stock in a transaction on Friday, November 1st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $13.59 per share, with a total value of $27,180.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 25,836 shares in the company, valued at $351,111.24. This represents a 8.39 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 29,702 shares of company stock worth $392,696 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 6.38% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “underweight” rating and issued a $13.00 price objective on shares of Trinity Capital in a report on Monday, December 2nd.

NASDAQ:TRIN opened at $14.36 on Friday. Trinity Capital Inc. has a one year low of $13.05 and a one year high of $15.41. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $845.89 million, a P/E ratio of 8.40 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.05 and a quick ratio of 0.05.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be paid a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 31st. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 14.21%. Trinity Capital’s payout ratio is currently 119.30%.

Trinity Capital Inc is a business development company. It is a venture capital firm specializing in venture debt to growth stage companies looking for loans and/or equipment financing. Trinity Capital Inc was founded in 2019 is based in Phoenix, Arizona with additional offices in the United States.

