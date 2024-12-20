Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd Has $147,000 Holdings in Zymeworks Inc. (NYSE:ZYME)

Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd reduced its position in shares of Zymeworks Inc. (NYSE:ZYME – Free Report) by 79.9% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 11,724 shares of the company’s stock after selling 46,586 shares during the period. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd’s holdings in Zymeworks were worth $147,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ZYME. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Zymeworks in the second quarter worth approximately $1,683,000. Rubric Capital Management LP increased its stake in Zymeworks by 12.7% in the 2nd quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP now owns 3,917,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,336,000 after buying an additional 441,947 shares during the period. Vestal Point Capital LP increased its stake in Zymeworks by 39.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vestal Point Capital LP now owns 615,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,718,000 after buying an additional 175,000 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its position in Zymeworks by 401.9% in the 2nd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 73,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $624,000 after buying an additional 58,716 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Perceptive Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Zymeworks by 55.2% during the 2nd quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 1,667,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,192,000 after buying an additional 592,904 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.89% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $12.00 price target on shares of Zymeworks in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Zymeworks from $21.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 28th. Leerink Partners raised shares of Zymeworks from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $10.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Zymeworks from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Zymeworks from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Zymeworks presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $19.17.

Shares of ZYME opened at $13.58 on Friday. Zymeworks Inc. has a one year low of $7.97 and a one year high of $17.70. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $14.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.79. The company has a market capitalization of $935.36 million, a PE ratio of -9.05 and a beta of 1.12.

Zymeworks (NYSE:ZYME – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $16.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.90 million. Zymeworks had a negative return on equity of 23.00% and a negative net margin of 182.75%. The firm’s revenue was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.41) EPS. Analysts anticipate that Zymeworks Inc. will post -1.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Zymeworks Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes biotherapeutics for the treatment of cancer. The company’s lead product candidates include zanidatamab, a human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 (HER2) that is in Phase 1, Phase 2, and Phase 3 clinical trials, including certain ongoing pivotal clinical trials; and zanidatamab zovodotin, a HER2 -targeted antibody-drug conjugate that is in Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of advanced or metastatic HER2-expressing tumors.

