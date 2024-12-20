Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd Has $172,000 Stock Holdings in RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ)

Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd trimmed its position in RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ – Free Report) by 78.6% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 18,770 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 68,972 shares during the period. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd’s holdings in RLJ Lodging Trust were worth $172,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Quarry LP lifted its position in RLJ Lodging Trust by 197.3% during the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 5,465 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 3,627 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of RLJ Lodging Trust by 34.9% in the third quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 6,051 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 1,564 shares during the period. Ground Swell Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of RLJ Lodging Trust in the third quarter worth about $93,000. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in shares of RLJ Lodging Trust during the 3rd quarter worth about $107,000. Finally, Metis Global Partners LLC boosted its stake in RLJ Lodging Trust by 31.0% during the 3rd quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 15,798 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $145,000 after purchasing an additional 3,738 shares during the period. 92.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of RLJ Lodging Trust stock opened at $10.12 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.72. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.52. RLJ Lodging Trust has a twelve month low of $8.74 and a twelve month high of $12.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 2.74 and a current ratio of 2.74.

RLJ Lodging Trust ( NYSE:RLJ Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by ($0.23). RLJ Lodging Trust had a net margin of 5.19% and a return on equity of 3.58%. The company had revenue of $345.74 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $342.93 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.40 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that RLJ Lodging Trust will post 1.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 31st. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.93%. RLJ Lodging Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 206.90%.

RLJ has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com raised RLJ Lodging Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of RLJ Lodging Trust from $10.00 to $10.50 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of RLJ Lodging Trust from $14.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 28th. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of RLJ Lodging Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 26th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of RLJ Lodging Trust from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, RLJ Lodging Trust presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.50.

RLJ Lodging Trust is a self-advised, publicly traded real estate investment trust that owns primarily premium-branded, high-margin, focused-service and compact full-service hotels. The Company's portfolio currently consists of 96 hotels with approximately 21,200 rooms, located in 23 states and the District of Columbia and an ownership interest in one unconsolidated hotel with 171 rooms.

