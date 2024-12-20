Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd Has $203,000 Position in Crescent Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCAP)

Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd trimmed its holdings in shares of Crescent Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCAP – Free Report) by 39.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,996 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,233 shares during the period. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd’s holdings in Crescent Capital BDC were worth $203,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Crescent Capital BDC in the second quarter valued at $90,000. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in shares of Crescent Capital BDC in the 2nd quarter valued at about $195,000. Catalina Capital Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Crescent Capital BDC in the 2nd quarter valued at about $220,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Crescent Capital BDC during the 2nd quarter worth about $346,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in shares of Crescent Capital BDC by 136.1% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 26,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $498,000 after purchasing an additional 15,288 shares during the period. 49.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CCAP stock opened at $19.34 on Friday. Crescent Capital BDC, Inc. has a 12-month low of $15.91 and a 12-month high of $20.03. The company has a market capitalization of $716.78 million, a PE ratio of 7.58 and a beta of 0.82. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $18.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. This is a boost from Crescent Capital BDC’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 31st. Crescent Capital BDC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.88%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on Crescent Capital BDC from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 25th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH started coverage on Crescent Capital BDC in a report on Monday, September 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.17.

Crescent Capital BDC, Inc is as a business development company private equity / buyouts and loan fund. It specializes in directly investing. It specializes in middle market. The fund seeks to invest in United States.

