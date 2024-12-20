Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd Invests $114,000 in Maiden Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MHLD)

Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Maiden Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MHLD – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 64,310 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $114,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd owned 0.06% of Maiden at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp grew its position in Maiden by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,201,024 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,126,000 after acquiring an additional 6,341 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Maiden by 20.1% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 285,665 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $588,000 after purchasing an additional 47,710 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Maiden by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 260,103 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $460,000 after buying an additional 19,664 shares during the period. Sanctuary Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Maiden during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $369,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new position in Maiden in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.78% of the company’s stock.

Maiden Price Performance

MHLD stock opened at $1.48 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $1.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $147.00 million, a P/E ratio of -2.28 and a beta of 1.22. Maiden Holdings, Ltd. has a 1 year low of $1.19 and a 1 year high of $2.52.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Maiden ( NASDAQ:MHLD Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The insurance provider reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter. Maiden had a negative net margin of 71.58% and a negative return on equity of 16.55%. The firm had revenue of $18.28 million during the quarter.

Separately, StockNews.com raised Maiden from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday.

Maiden Company Profile



Maiden Holdings, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance and reinsurance solutions to regional and specialty insurers in Europe, North America, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Diversified Reinsurance and AmTrust Reinsurance. The company writes treaties on a quota share basis and excess of loss basis.

