Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd Invests $173,000 in Silvaco Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SVCO)

Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Silvaco Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SVCO – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 12,095 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $173,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Centiva Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Silvaco Group during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $145,000. MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Silvaco Group by 106.2% during the third quarter. MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $190,000 after purchasing an additional 6,830 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new stake in Silvaco Group during the second quarter worth $216,000. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in Silvaco Group in the third quarter valued at $217,000. Finally, Point72 DIFC Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Silvaco Group in the second quarter valued at $235,000.

Silvaco Group Trading Down 4.6 %

Shares of SVCO opened at $7.74 on Friday. Silvaco Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $6.14 and a fifty-two week high of $21.59. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $7.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.39.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SVCO has been the topic of several recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $19.00 price objective on shares of Silvaco Group in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Craig Hallum lowered their price target on shares of Silvaco Group from $25.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Silvaco Group from $26.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $26.00 target price on shares of Silvaco Group in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. Finally, TD Cowen dropped their price target on Silvaco Group from $20.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.00.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Eric Guichard sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.19, for a total value of $179,750.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 57,902 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $416,315.38. This trade represents a 30.16 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Silvaco Group Profile

Silvaco Group Inc is a provider of TCAD, EDA software and SIP solutions which enable semiconductor design and AI through software and innovation. The company’s solutions are used for process and device development across display, power devices, automotive, memory, high performance compute, photonics, internet of things and 5G/6G mobile markets for complex SoC design.

