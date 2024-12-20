Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd Invests $181,000 in Domo, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOMO)

Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Domo, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOMO – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 24,096 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $181,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Domo in the 3rd quarter worth about $88,000. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in Domo in the third quarter valued at approximately $97,000. Rockwood Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Domo in the second quarter valued at approximately $104,000. Quest Partners LLC lifted its position in Domo by 291.9% during the third quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 13,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after buying an additional 10,204 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Olympiad Research LP purchased a new stake in Domo during the third quarter worth approximately $161,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.64% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:DOMO opened at $7.15 on Friday. Domo, Inc. has a 1-year low of $6.11 and a 1-year high of $12.23. The stock has a market cap of $276.21 million, a P/E ratio of -3.26 and a beta of 2.44. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $8.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.78.

Domo ( NASDAQ:DOMO Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 5th. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by ($0.27). The business had revenue of $79.68 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $77.56 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Domo, Inc. will post -2.1 earnings per share for the current year.

DOMO has been the topic of several recent research reports. DA Davidson lifted their target price on shares of Domo from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 30th. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on shares of Domo in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Lake Street Capital increased their target price on Domo from $8.00 to $9.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Finally, TD Cowen boosted their price target on Domo from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.10.

Domo, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a cloud-based business intelligence platform in North America, Western Europe, Canada, Australia, and Japan. Its platform digitally connects from the chief executive officer to the frontline employee with the various people, data, and systems in an organization, as well as giving them access to real-time data and insights, and allowing them to manage business via various browsers and visualization engines accessible across laptops, TV screens, monitors, tablets, and smartphones.

