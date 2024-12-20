Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd Invests $182,000 in Himax Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIMX)

Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Himax Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIMX – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 33,115 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $182,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Summit Securities Group LLC increased its stake in Himax Technologies by 1,400.0% during the 2nd quarter. Summit Securities Group LLC now owns 4,500 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 4,200 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Himax Technologies by 77,712.5% during the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 6,225 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 6,217 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in shares of Himax Technologies by 28.4% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 31,728 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $252,000 after acquiring an additional 7,013 shares during the period. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC purchased a new position in Himax Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth $79,000. Finally, Aprio Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Himax Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth about $56,000. 69.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Himax Technologies from $7.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th.

Himax Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ HIMX opened at $7.57 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.37. The stock has a market cap of $1.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.20 and a beta of 2.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Himax Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $4.80 and a 12 month high of $9.80.

Himax Technologies (NASDAQ:HIMX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The semiconductor company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $222.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $205.93 million. Himax Technologies had a net margin of 8.77% and a return on equity of 9.06%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.06 earnings per share.

Himax Technologies declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, December 4th that authorizes the company to buyback $20.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the semiconductor company to purchase up to 1.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Himax Technologies Company Profile

Himax Technologies, Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, provides display imaging processing technologies in China, Taiwan, the Philippines, Korea, Japan, Europe, and the United States. The company operates in two segments, Driver IC and Non-Driver Products. It offers display driver integrated circuits (ICs) and timing controllers that are used in televisions, PC monitors, laptops, mobile phones, tablets, automotive, ePaper devices, industrial displays, and other products.

