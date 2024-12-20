Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd Invests $200,000 in Gran Tierra Energy Inc. (NYSE:GTE)

Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Gran Tierra Energy Inc. (NYSE:GTE – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 31,855 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $200,000.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in Gran Tierra Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at about $52,000. Centiva Capital LP bought a new stake in Gran Tierra Energy in the third quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in Gran Tierra Energy in the third quarter valued at approximately $89,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Gran Tierra Energy in the third quarter valued at approximately $121,000. Finally, Aristides Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Gran Tierra Energy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $248,000. Institutional investors own 31.70% of the company’s stock.
Gran Tierra Energy Stock Performance
NYSE GTE opened at $6.27 on Friday. Gran Tierra Energy Inc. has a 52-week low of $4.72 and a 52-week high of $10.40. The stock has a market cap of $192.18 million, a PE ratio of 4.38 and a beta of 1.57. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $6.44 and a 200-day moving average of $7.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.31.
Insiders Place Their Bets
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Gran Tierra Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th.
Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on GTE
About Gran Tierra Energy
Gran Tierra Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and production of oil and gas properties in Colombia and Ecuador. The company was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Gran Tierra Energy
- Using the MarketBeat Dividend Yield Calculator
- Micron Stock Under $100: Seize the AI-Driven Upside
- ESG Stocks, What Investors Should Know
- AI’s Next Big Winners: 3 Small-Cap Stocks to Watch in 2025
- Stock Trading Terms – Stock Terms Every Investor Needs to Know
- SolarEdge Stock Climbs Back: Goldman Sachs Sees 40% Upside
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GTE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Gran Tierra Energy Inc. (NYSE:GTE – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Gran Tierra Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gran Tierra Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.