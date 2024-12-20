Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd Invests $200,000 in Gran Tierra Energy Inc. (NYSE:GTE)

Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Gran Tierra Energy Inc. (NYSE:GTE – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 31,855 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $200,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in Gran Tierra Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at about $52,000. Centiva Capital LP bought a new stake in Gran Tierra Energy in the third quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in Gran Tierra Energy in the third quarter valued at approximately $89,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Gran Tierra Energy in the third quarter valued at approximately $121,000. Finally, Aristides Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Gran Tierra Energy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $248,000. Institutional investors own 31.70% of the company’s stock.

Get Gran Tierra Energy alerts:

Gran Tierra Energy Stock Performance

NYSE GTE opened at $6.27 on Friday. Gran Tierra Energy Inc. has a 52-week low of $4.72 and a 52-week high of $10.40. The stock has a market cap of $192.18 million, a PE ratio of 4.38 and a beta of 1.57. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $6.44 and a 200-day moving average of $7.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.31.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Analysts Set New Price Targets

In other news, CFO Ryan Ellson acquired 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 30th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $6.29 per share, for a total transaction of $75,480.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 94,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $595,449.14. This represents a 14.52 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Ronald Royal sold 19,967 shares of Gran Tierra Energy stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.88, for a total value of $137,372.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 6.45% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Gran Tierra Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on GTE

About Gran Tierra Energy

(Free Report)

Gran Tierra Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and production of oil and gas properties in Colombia and Ecuador. The company was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GTE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Gran Tierra Energy Inc. (NYSE:GTE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Gran Tierra Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gran Tierra Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.