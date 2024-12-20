Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd Invests $40,000 in IZEA Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:IZEA)

Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of IZEA Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:IZEA – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 14,688 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd owned approximately 0.09% of IZEA Worldwide at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Separately, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of IZEA Worldwide by 8.5% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 75,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,000 after buying an additional 5,900 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 15.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IZEA Worldwide stock opened at $2.41 on Friday. IZEA Worldwide, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.83 and a 52-week high of $3.60. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $2.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.47. The company has a market cap of $40.89 million, a P/E ratio of -2.56 and a beta of 1.57.

IZEA Worldwide, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers software and professional services to connect brands and content creators in North America, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company offers IZEA Flex, its flagship platform for managing enterprise influencer marketing; and comprehensive expense management service to track and manage off-platform expenses related to influencer marketing campaigns.

