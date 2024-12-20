Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd Invests $63,000 in ACCO Brands Co. (NYSE:ACCO)

Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of ACCO Brands Co. (NYSE:ACCO – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 11,435 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $63,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of ACCO Brands by 123.0% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,911 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 3,260 shares during the period. nVerses Capital LLC boosted its holdings in ACCO Brands by 68.3% during the 3rd quarter. nVerses Capital LLC now owns 6,900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 2,800 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in ACCO Brands during the 3rd quarter valued at $61,000. Royce & Associates LP bought a new position in ACCO Brands in the 3rd quarter valued at $80,000. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in ACCO Brands in the third quarter worth $86,000. 84.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ACCO has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com cut shares of ACCO Brands from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Barrington Research boosted their price objective on shares of ACCO Brands from $7.00 to $7.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 22nd.

ACCO Brands Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE:ACCO opened at $5.43 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. The business’s 50 day moving average is $5.65 and its 200 day moving average is $5.24. The stock has a market cap of $504.34 million, a P/E ratio of -2.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.67. ACCO Brands Co. has a 52-week low of $4.36 and a 52-week high of $6.62.

ACCO Brands (NYSE:ACCO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.23. ACCO Brands had a positive return on equity of 14.30% and a negative net margin of 10.64%. The firm had revenue of $420.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $418.20 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.24 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that ACCO Brands Co. will post 1.04 EPS for the current year.

ACCO Brands Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 15th were given a $0.075 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 15th. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.52%. ACCO Brands’s payout ratio is presently -15.87%.

ACCO Brands Company Profile

ACCO Brands Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets consumer, school, technology, and office products. It operates through three segments: ACCO Brands North America, ACCO Brands EMEA, and ACCO Brands International. The company provides computer and gaming accessories, planners, dry erase boards, school notebooks, and janitorial supplies; storage and organization products, such as lever-arch binders, sheet protectors, and indexes; sheet protectors and indexes; laminating, binding, and shredding machines; writing instruments and art products; stapling and punching products; and do-it-yourself tools.

