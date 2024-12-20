Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd Lowers Holdings in Janus Henderson Group plc (NYSE:JHG)

Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd reduced its position in Janus Henderson Group plc (NYSE:JHG – Free Report) by 20.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,469 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,444 shares during the quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd’s holdings in Janus Henderson Group were worth $208,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Huntington National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Janus Henderson Group by 24.5% in the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the period. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY lifted its holdings in Janus Henderson Group by 2.4% in the second quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY now owns 11,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $402,000 after acquiring an additional 282 shares during the period. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Janus Henderson Group by 26.5% in the second quarter. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 377 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in shares of Janus Henderson Group by 15.7% during the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 382 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Graypoint LLC grew its stake in shares of Janus Henderson Group by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 10,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $345,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.94% of the company’s stock.

Get Janus Henderson Group alerts:

Janus Henderson Group Price Performance

JHG stock opened at $41.70 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a current ratio of 3.08. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $43.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $38.25. The firm has a market cap of $6.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.48, a PEG ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.48. Janus Henderson Group plc has a 1 year low of $28.19 and a 1 year high of $45.74.

Janus Henderson Group Announces Dividend

Janus Henderson Group ( NYSE:JHG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $624.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $600.88 million. Janus Henderson Group had a return on equity of 11.49% and a net margin of 17.33%. The business’s revenue was up 19.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.64 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Janus Henderson Group plc will post 3.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 27th were paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 27th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.74%. Janus Henderson Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 61.66%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently commented on JHG shares. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Janus Henderson Group from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. TD Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Janus Henderson Group from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Evercore ISI upped their price target on Janus Henderson Group from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Janus Henderson Group from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on Janus Henderson Group from $37.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.63.

View Our Latest Report on Janus Henderson Group

About Janus Henderson Group

(Free Report)

Janus Henderson Group plc is an asset management holding entity. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides services to institutional, retail clients, and high net worth clients. It manages separate client-focused equity and fixed income portfolios. The firm also manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds for its clients.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Janus Henderson Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Janus Henderson Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.