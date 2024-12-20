Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd Makes New $205,000 Investment in LSI Industries Inc. (NASDAQ:LYTS)

Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of LSI Industries Inc. (NASDAQ:LYTS – Free Report) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 12,677 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Systematic Financial Management LP boosted its position in LSI Industries by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 2,439,120 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $39,392,000 after buying an additional 162,160 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of LSI Industries by 1.1% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 574,275 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $9,275,000 after acquiring an additional 6,098 shares during the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of LSI Industries by 12.8% during the second quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 446,722 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $6,464,000 after purchasing an additional 50,624 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in shares of LSI Industries by 38.2% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 342,355 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,954,000 after purchasing an additional 94,564 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Essex Investment Management Co. LLC increased its holdings in LSI Industries by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 306,397 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,948,000 after purchasing an additional 1,111 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.91% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ LYTS opened at $19.04 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $568.12 million, a P/E ratio of 24.10 and a beta of 0.92. LSI Industries Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $13.32 and a fifty-two week high of $21.19. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 2.08.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 26th. Investors of record on Monday, November 18th were paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 18th. LSI Industries’s payout ratio is 25.32%.

LSI Industries Inc produces and sells non-residential lighting and retail display solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and Latin America. It operates through two segments, Lighting and Display Solutions. The Lighting segment manufactures, markets, and sells non-residential outdoor and indoor lighting fixture and control solutions in the commercial and industrial markets.

